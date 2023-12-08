Jordan Phillips of Bills fights back after Jason Kelce of Eagles accuses him of dirty player, responds with his own accusation

There is a war of words going on between Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and Eagles center Jason Kelce following the meeting of the two teams in Week 12. In that game, the Eagles registered a late rally and overcame the Bills by a 37-34 margin in overtime.

Kelce had accused Phillips of trying to injure Philadelphia guard Cam Jurgens during the confrontation. Jordan Phillips fought back against the accusation, and put the blame on Kelce for his lack of clean play.

“He dives at somebody’s knees every play and tries to roll them up, so for him to speak on somebody being dirty, he doesn’t have any right. You can dish it out obviously but you can’t take it? That’s just soft. He’s a well respected guy around the league for whatever reason. Now he suddenly has a voice because he’s on his brother’s podcast.”

It's fairly unusual for accusations to go back and forth more than a week after a game has been played. The Eagles played the 49ers in Week 13 and have a game against the Cowboys scheduled for Week 14. The Bills had a bye in Week 13 and they play the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs this week.

The Bills bring a 6-6 record into their game against the Chiefs, and they have a game against the Cowboys in Week 15. If the Bills can't begin to win some of their key games, they will be in danger of missing the playoffs this season.

The Eagles are trying to bounce back after losing to the 49ers last week. They need to beat the Cowboys or they could lose control of the division lead in the NFC East.