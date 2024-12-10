It's not often you see a quarterback play like Josh Allen did for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football and still lose the game. He put up six total touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams (three through the air and three on the ground), but the Bills left L.A. with a 44-42 loss.

It was an MVP performance from the likely NFL MVP, but the fact that the game broke Buffalo's seven-game winning streak and dropped the Bills to 10-3 is ultimately all that matters. No matter how good or bad you play in the NFL, a win is a win and a loss is a loss.

You don't apologize for sneaking away with wins that you shouldn't have gotten, but playing good enough to win without actually collecting the W? That hurts at any level, but it's especially tough for uber-competitive NFL players.

As such, Buffalo's loss to Los Angeles in Week 14 is actually bad news for the Detroit Lions, who sit at 12-1 and have an 11 game winning streak of their own to consider.

The Lions are now firmly in the Bills' crosshairs (or cross horns, if you will). Heck, the paint hadn't even settled on the final score for the game against the Rams and Allen was already talking about having more of a sense of urgency moving forward.