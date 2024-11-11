Life is good these days for the Buffalo Bills. They ended some negative streaks, and Josh Allen is getting a little MVP love. Also, the Bills announced an injury move regarding Matt Milano, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Bills are opening the practice window for LB Matt Milano.”

The Bills are middle of the pack in terms of yards allowed on defense this season. But they are top 10 in points allowed. Adding a standout player like Milano could make this defense a big problem for opponents down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Bills LB Matt Milano moving toward return

The Buffalo Bills opened the 21-day practice window of the All-Pro linebacker. The 30-year-old Milano can return to practice. And the Bills have until Dec. 4 to either activate him to the 53-man roster or revert him to season-long injured reserve.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Milano’s return to the field won’t happen right away, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He will not play in the game (this weekend), but we’ll open up his practice window this week,”McDermott said.

Milano missed a big portion of the 2023 season because of a tibia fracture in Week 5. In his career, Milano has totaled 488 tackles, 39 passes defended, and 10 interceptions. He is very valuable against both the run and the pass.

The Bills are already rolling on defense, coming away with four turnovers in the 30-20 win over the Colts on Sunday. McDermott said the defense made a big impact, according to buffalobills.com.

“I thought that the defense and the takeaways was a big-time difference in the game,” McDermott said. “And then also getting momentum back after our turnovers with some key stops and fourth down stops.”

Cornerback Taron Johnson authored a pick-six early in the game, and linebacker Terrel Bernard took notice.

“It's huge,” ernard said. “Taron is a playmaker. Getting the pick six sets the tone for the game. The energy gets the mindset right. Starts us off on a good foot. We lean on Taron to make plays like that. It was huge for us.”

Johnson said he made a read on the play.

“I've seen that play before, against a different team, and I played it differently,” Johnson said. “I felt like they were expecting me to play it a different way. And took the ball, and after that, I just scanned the field and took to the house.”