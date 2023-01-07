By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Former NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson sent a rather heartwarming message to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is now awake and recovering well from his scary situation.

When Hamlin woke up, one of the first questions he asked was “Did we win?“, referring to the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. To recall, the game was postponed and eventually canceled after Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field.

Upon hearing the news about what Hamlin said, Jackson couldn’t help but show his love for the Bills player. Jackson, like the rest of the world, is clearly happy that the youngster is doing better now despite still being in critical condition.

“Dear Damar Hamlin, The question you asked, “Did we win?” The answer to that is yes, we did win. The very second you opened your eyes, the nation celebrated and cheered. So to answer your question, hell yeah we won young man!!” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Truly, Bo Jackson couldn’t have said it any better. Damar Hamlin’s condition is in everyone’s mind ever since he collapsed on the field and was brought to a hospital. The whole sports world feared for his life, and so it certainly came as a good news when it was revealed that he was finally awake and showing signs of improvement.

While Hamlin has a long road ahead of him in terms of recovering, there is no doubt he won’t lack the support he needs as he tries to get back up.