Roster cuts are always a painful time for NFL teams. You hate to see some players go, but you have put your team's best interests in mind. Fan favorites often get cut in favor of making room for talent in other areas of the team. That's exactly what happened with the Buffalo Bills, releasing Josh Allen's backup and fan favorite Matt Barkley, per Field Yates.

“The Bills have released QB Matt Barkley from IR with an injury settlement. He can sign with another team immediately.”

It's worth noting that the Bills also released Barkley last season, around the same time as he was released this season. A day after his release, the team immediately signed him to their practice squad. Given that he's a fan favorite, a veteran presence, and a close friend of Josh Allen, they could sign him back at some point. However, it might not be soon: before his release, Barkley was placed on the IR due to an elbow injury.

The Bills will roll into the 2023 season with just two quarterbacks on their depth chart. The backup will now be former Texans quarterback Kyle Allen, who won the QB2 battle by default. Of course, the starter will still be Josh Allen. The superstar QB is looking to finally break through the Divisional Round this season after two years of losing to the Chiefs and the Bengals.

Unlike last season, Buffalo is coming into this season with tempered expectations. They were the pre-season favorites last year, but they were unable to deliver on their promise. Will this season be different for them?