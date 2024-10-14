With Buffalo Bills star James Cook questionable going into Monday night's matchup against the New York Jets, the team has announced they will elevate Frank Gore Jr., the son of the retired and productive running back, to the main roster according to Adam Schefter. The Bills kept Gore Jr. on their practice squad after an impressive preseason for a possible chance to display his talents as he now has the opportunity to do so against an AFC East rival on a big stage.

Gore will not only make his debut for the Bills in the regular season, but in the league in general after going undrafted in the latest NFL Draft coming out of Southern Mississippi. The move was made in an effort to boost the running back room as with Cook inactive, the roster has Ty Johnson and Ray Davis which now includes Gore.

Bills' Frank Gore Jr. speaks on his motivations

His father played for the Bills in 2019 as it was one of the 16 seasons he played in the NFL in what was a stupendous career. While it will be tough to fill in the void of his father, he no doubt has motivation to prove everyone wrong in going undrafted as said last May according to NFL.com.

“It pushed me a lot,” Gore Jr. said. “I feel like there's no way 257 people [were] better than me in this draft, but now that that process is over, I'm a Bill. I'm here to compete and I'm here to push my teammates and push the running back room and try to get on special teams.”

At any rate, he is expected to be the No. 3 running back behind the aforementioned Johnson and Davis, but will no doubt be a part of an important game Monday night as the Bills travel to face the Jets to stay No. 1 in the division.