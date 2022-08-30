Bills make cut decisions on veterans Duke Johnson, OJ Howard

The Buffalo Bills further whittled down their roster size with a couple of moves that saw them let go of veterans running back Duke Johnson and OJ Howard, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s not rare for a team to cut a player and absorb him later on to their practice squad and Schefter noted that the Bills appear to have an interest in doing that with Johnson. It might be a different story with Howard, though, as Schefter did not provide any other update about the former Alabama Crimson Tide star.

The Bills have a pretty crowded running back room that also features Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, plus the trio of James Cook, Taiwan Jones, and Raheem Blackshear. It’s also possible that Johnson isn’t the last running back moved by the Bills before the start of the season. Johnson was a free-agent pick-up by the Bills back in March, signing him to a one-year deal worth $1.27 million.

As for Howard, his being cut is the latest update in his disappointing tenure so far in the NFL. Taken in the first round (19th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the 2017 NFL Draft, he appears to have not reached the potential that came along with his relatively lofty position in the said draft. In any of his first five seasons in the pros, Howard failed to top 600 receiving yards, partly because of his struggles to stay healthy. The Bills signed Howard to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million back in March.