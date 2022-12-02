Published December 2, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills will have a little bit of help offensively on Thursday night. John Brown, who actually spent 2019 and 2020 with the team but was just signed to their practice squad recently, will be elevated to the 53-man roster for their Week 13 clash with the New England Patriots, as reported by Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Brown has struggled to find playing time this season and although he won’t likely have a huge role, it’ll be another option for Josh Allen. In fact, his last snap at the NFL level was in January with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That came in a playoff game. Regardless, Brown is ready to do whatever is asked of him, as he alluded to earlier this week. Via Buffalo News:

“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”

The last pass he caught at the NFL level was actually in 2020 with the Bills. Needless to say, there could be a bit of rust, but he seems confident. After all, he did register 1,000+ yards receiving in 2019 in Buffalo. Plus, they only have four healthy wideouts right now: Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, and Khalil Shakir. Signing Brown is a smart move because of his experience with the organization and after all, he’s been around for a hot minute.

The Bills head into TNF with an 8-3 record but will need to get by without star pass-rusher Von Miller for the time being after he was placed on the IR. Offensively though, they should be just fine and if Brown is called upon, he’ll be ready.