Many fans expected sparks to fly when the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, fans in Buffalo have gotten an epic wintry snowfall.

As the Bengals prepared to take the field, cameras caught just how much snow was falling at Highmark Stadium.

Just before kickoff, it became clear exactly what the Bills and Bengals would be dealing with.

Despite the snow, it didn’t take long for the Bengals to strike first in the Division Round. Via a Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chasse 28-yard touchdown pass, Cincinnati took a 7-0 lead. Late into the first quarter, Burrow would find Hayden Hurst for a 15-yard score, increasing the Bengals’ lead to 14-0.

Still, Josh Allen and the Bills are playing at home. Snow isn’t anything new to Buffalo after their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns was moved due to blizzards in the area. On top of anything weather related, the Bills came into the postseason with second-best offense in the NFL, averaging 397.6 yards per game.

As the snow rains down in Buffalo, the Bills will need to heat up. Their Week 17 game against the Bengals was canceled after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury. However, prior to the game getting cancelled, Cincinnati held a 7-3 lead.

The Bills have a lot of time left. Despite being down two scores, they have a potent enough offense to catch up, assuming Allen avoids any turnover woes. The snow might be coming down in Buffalo, Bills’ fans are hoping their team doesn’t come crashing down with it.