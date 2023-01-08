By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one.

The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another move that proves they have their player’s back.

Damar Hamlin, who’s under a four-year, $3.64 million contract with the Bills, was supposed to take a pay cut given his stint on the Injured Reserve list. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, they were able to work out an agreement with both the NFL and the NFLPA to remove said penalty:

“Damar Hamlin was set to earn $825K in 2022. His split rate if he’s on Injured Reserve is $455K. Placed on IR this week, that’s a difference of $20,555.56. Buffalo worked it out so he’ll receive the whole thing, even though he’s not on the active roster.”

A little over $20 thousand isn’t too large when compared to the millions poured in from generous donors who contributed to Hamlin’s GoFundMe. But the gesture from the Bills organization to cover all the bases when it comes to Hamlin’s situation is very welcome to see.

The love is felt, & extremely real. No matter race or religion everybody coming together in prayer! 🙏❤️ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s condition seems to be improving with each passing day and he’s now communicating with the world through Twitter. While the monetary gestures do mean a lot, seeing the world come together in hoping for his recovery surely means much more to the Bills safety.