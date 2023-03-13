A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Running back Jamaal Williams is coming off a terrific season for the high-scoring Detroit Lions, which is why it’s no surprise to see his name as a potential target by NFL teams in the offseason. Among the teams rumored to be eyeing Williams are the Buffalo Bills, who could lose Devin Singletary in NFL free agency, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long.

“Free agency nugget to pass along. There’s mutual interest in Jamaal Williams returning to Detroit, but a source told me today that Buffalo, Cincinnati and the New York Jets are all very interested in the running back. “

Jamaal Williams was a yard-churning beast on the ground for the Lions in 2022, as he rushed for 1,066 yards with 17 touchdowns on 262 rushing attempts. The Lions have seemingly unlocked the full potential of Williams, whose 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 were more than his total TD rushing TD output in the four years he spent playing for the Green Bay Packers. The Lions would love to have Williams back, but the threat of other teams luring the veteran tailback is going to be there in NFL free agency.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bills’ offense will go as far as where Josh Allen takes it, but Buffalo could use a bit more varied approach on that end of the field. In 2022, the Bills were just 22nd in the NFL in rush play percentage, though, they were still eighth overall with 133.5 rushing yards per game.

Jamaal Williams can bring the explosiveness out of the backfield that definitely could help ease the load off the shoulders of Allen, who was second on the team last season in both rushing yards (762) and carries (124).