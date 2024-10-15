Following the Buffalo Bills' 23-20 victory over their division rival, the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers sent a special message to Bill safety Damar Hamlin after their jersey swap.



“You’re an inspiration to me and millions! Much love, my brother!”



The Bills safety has had a storybook within the past two years. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football match against the Cincinnati Bengals. After nearly dying on the field, he was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital where he began his recovery. Since that moment, Hamlin has pushed for heart safety and has a special type of gratitude for first responders.

Regardless, he found out some special news before the start of the 2024-25 season. Hamlin was announced as the starting free safety before their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The fourth-year player secured his first career interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a dominant Week 3 win. He's also been a disruptor in the secondary, having two pass deflections within three games.

Damar Hamlin's impact on the Bills extends beyond stats

The Bills safety has been one of the few consistent players since the 2021 season. The team has shifted dramatically, especially with former wide receiver Stefon Diggs going to the Houston Texans. Questions circulated what the Bills would look like. They also lost their two safeties, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Luckily for Buffalo, Hamlin has filled those gaps quite well. His ability to tackle hard, track the ball down, and play help coverage has proven pivotal.

Beyond all of that, Hamlin's story is impossible to ignore. As someone who nearly died on a football field and is playing some of the best football of his career, it's a tear-jerker for sure. Both head coach Sean McDermott and Von Miller talked about the pop of the stadium and all of the team coming out on the field to embrace Hamlin.

He and Taylor Rapp have led the safety unit for Buffalo and have been solid in their own right. They've helped the Bills be ranked 11th in the league for points allowed per game (21.0). Despite the production, playing alongside someone who has been through a literal life-and-death experience is inspiring nonetheless. Luckily for Buffalo, they'll take on a Tennessee Titans team in Week 7 with issues of their own on offense.

Hopefully, for the Bills, they'll hope that Hamlin can inspire his teammates with his story, in addition to the consistent play so far this season.