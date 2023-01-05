By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

One of the images that stuck out in the immediate aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s harrowing injury was that of Josh Allen looking absolutely shaken up. The Buffalo Bills star quarterback appeared to be in total shock after seeing his teammate collapse on the pitch. You could see the dismay in Allen’s reaction as he had no clue at that moment if his teammate was going to survive what was later revealed as cardiac arrest.

Allen has now spoken out about the incident, and unsurprisingly, the two-time Pro Bowler had a sobering message as he discussed the lasting impact of Hamlin’s horrific incident:

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say some people are going to be changed forever after being on the field and witnessing that and feeling those emotions,” Allen said.

It’s not just those who witnessed the incident firsthand that have gone through a life-changing experience here. Personalities from in and around the NFL have already shared their thoughts about the incident, and the general tone has been that of shock and disbelief. More than a few folks out there — including fans of the game like you and me — have also been vocal about how Hamlin’s situation has forced them to re-evaluate their own lives.

As Josh Allen said, Hamlin’s injury made us all feel all sorts of emotions, and it’s hard not to think about how this could happen to any one of us. Right now, the entire football community is in unison as we all pray for the speedy recovery of Damar Hamlin.