After speaking out publicly for the first time on Saturday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to TikTok to address the conspiracy theories that the NFL is using a clone or body double to cover up for his health.

Hamlin has been the subject of wild rumors after he attended the Bills’ Divisional Round showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. He arrived at the game with his face fully covered with a hoodie, mask and glasses, paving the way for conspiracy theorists to use it as an opportunity and claim he’s not Hamlin and that the Bills player has actually died due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hamlin himself has subtly denied the allegations, while his Bills teammate and star quarterback Josh Allen called those clone talks “stupid.”

Now to further prove that those rumors that he’s using a “body double” is fake, Hamlin sent a hilarious message for those spreading the big lie. In the TikTok video he shared, Hamlin first showed a conspiracy theorist asking, “Where is Damar Hamlin?” before it cut to him suddenly appearing and saying “Boo!”

Now that’s a perfect way to respond to those conspiracy theorist. Though for sure those people who firmly believe the NFL is using a Hamlin clone will find other ways to push their agenda. Who else sees conspiracy theorists saying that the video was edited or they used deepfakes?

Regardless of what others say, however, it is certainly great to see Hamlin in good health after the injury scare that he suffered.