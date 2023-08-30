It's been almost eight months since Damar Hamlin's shocking collapse during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Against all odds, the Buffalo Bills defensive back made the team's 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Hamlin posted a photo on Instagram thanking those who supported him during his ordeal.

"EARNED NOT GIVEN!!!" Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on IG after making the 53-man roster ❤️🫶 pic.twitter.com/AvnZXyJZ7C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

Damar Hamlin admitted he felt trepidation after his first padded practice with the Bills three weeks ago. He credited his faith for giving him the courage to move forward in his NFL career.

“In football, you can't hit that field with…hesitation. You're putting yourself in more danger by doing that. Like I said, I made the choice to play. I'm processing a thousand emotions. I'm not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there. Like I say, my strength is rooted in my faith, and my faith is stronger than any fear,” Hamlin said on August 1.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott weighed in on Hamlin's return after their 23-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts almost two weeks later.

“What we just witnessed to me is remarkable. It really is. It's a true sign of a young man's courage and, obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point,” McDermott said.

Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest episode was one of the scariest health scares in recent NFL history. It was also one of the health-related issues that made a permanent mark in Bills franchise history. It's right up there with the career-ending spine injury of tight end Kevin Everett in the fall of 2007.

Fortunately, Damar Hamlin is back in harness and will help the Bills in their quest for their first Super Bowl title.