Dane Jackson gets positive update after terrifying neck injury sends him to hospital

The Buffalo Bills destroyed the Tennessee Titans in their Monday Night Football game by a score of 41-7. While the win was nice, everyone involved in the game was worried about the status of cornerback Dane Jackson. Jackson had to be taken off the field in an ambulance right before halftime after taking an inadvertent shot to the head from his teammate Tremaine Edmonds.

While Jackson was seen moving his legs on the field, it was still a very concerning injury that resulted in Jackson getting his neck placed in a brace to stabilize it after the hit. Thankfully, it looks like Jackson has full movement on his extremities as he continues to stay at the Erie County Medical Center and wait for further tests on his neck and head.

“Jackson has full movement in his extremities, according to the Bills, and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray at Erie County Medical Center.” – Alaina Getzenberg, ESPN

While there isn’t really any good that can come from this type of injury, this is great news for Jackson. Neck and head injuries are among the scariest in the league, and can ultimately prevent players from ever playing football again.

Of course, in this situation, football is the last thing on everyone’s mind. The hope is that Jackson can make a full recovery from this injury before considering a potential return to the field in the future. It will probably be awhile before Dane Jackson returns to the field, but for now, it seems like he has avoided the worst case scenario with this injury.