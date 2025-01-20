Following their 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills are heading to the AFC Championship game. They were led to victory by quarterback Josh Allen, who has been an MVP candidate this season.

According to Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, Allen has earned the right to be called MVP following the Bills' divisional-round win over the Ravens.

“Josh Allen is the MVP,” Dawkins said. “I'm tired of all the bickering and talk. Josh Allen is the MVP. The Buffalo Bills are one step closer. We have not done nothing yet, we still got to finish. But we're that much closer and I'm thankful.”

Additionally, Dawkins mentioned how the Bills took extra pride in this game after they, particularly Allen, have been doubted.

“We've seen the media, we've seen everything that they've been saying,” Dawkins said. “They said it's a simple gameplan, we're simple to beat. We respect it. We're very respectful players.”

Dawkins also took the opportunity to give the Ravens credit for the way they played and how they fought to make it a competitive game late.

“They're (the Ravens) a very good team,” Dawkins said. “Two gladiators fought today, two of the best quarterbacks performed today. I'm just thankful that my quarterback was victorious.

The Bills will meet up with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT on CBS/Paramount+. The Bills were victorious against the Chiefs in the regular season, but the playoff series between the teams has not gone in the Bills' favor.

“The energy is right, but we've got to beat them again,” Dawkins said. “The regular season doesn't matter, we're starting from scratch, 0-0. We're going to see who ends with a W in a week.”

What did Josh Allen think of the Bills' win over Baltimore?

The Bills are heading back to the AFC Championship game after knocking off the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round on Sunday night. Quarterback Josh Allen was impressed with the performance of his team.

“What a complete win,” Allen said. “All year, this team has heard we’ve got no talent, we’re too small, we can’t stop the run, we’re not good enough to compete. We’ve just put our head down and worked hard. I’m so proud of our defense. I’m so proud of our offense and special teams.”

Allen knows what it will take for the Bills to end their streak of playoff misfortune against the Chiefs.

“We know what they are. They’re the perennial of what you want to be in the NFL,” Allen said. “You’ve got to beat them to get past them. So, you know, we’re going to enjoy this one tonight.”