For the fourth time since 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills' paths will cross in the NFL playoffs. According to the Chiefs on Twitter/X, it will be a matchup between the AFC's best teams.

“Only the best are left. The @BuffaloBills are coming to @GEHAField for the AFC Championship,” the Chiefs posted on Twitter/X following the Bills' 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round in Buffalo.

The Chiefs have handled business against the Bills in the playoffs. They won 38-24 in the 2021 AFC Championship game in Kansas City, 42-36 in overtime in the 2022 divisional round in Kansas City and 27-24 in the 2024 divisional round in Buffalo.

The regular season, despite being less significant, has been a different story, however, as the Bills have been successful against the Chiefs in those contests. Since 2020, the clubs have met in the regular season each year and the Bills hold a 4-1 advantage and have been victorious four times in a row.

The Chiefs won the 2020 Week 6 matchup 26-17. The Bills won the 2021 Week 5 matchup 38-20, the 2022 Week 6 matchup 24-20, the 2023 Week 14 matchup 20-17 and most recently the 2024 Week 11 matchup 30-21. The 2020 and 2024 matchups took place in Buffalo, the other three were played in Kansas City.

The Bills will aim to get over the playoff hump against the Chiefs on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT. CBS will carry the broadcast.

NFL defends controversial calls in favor of Chiefs

During the Chiefs' 23-24 divisional-round win over the Houston Texans, a controversial roughing the passer penalty was called on Texans defensive lineman Will Anderson Jr. Walt Anderson, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, believes the correct call was made on the field.

“When the defenders come in and they end up coming in face-to-face, if there's contact to the head of the quarterback that's probably going to be called by the officials,” he said in regard to the penalty on Anderson. “…Now it has to be forcible, and one of the things we added this year is if there's no contact at all to the helmet replay can assist, but on this play, there was contact.”

“…You can end up having the debate on whether it was forceful or not, and that's going to be one of those conversations for the competition committee to consider next year. But when he comes in right there face-to-face, officials are going to call that.”

If the NFL does not believe there is a problem, and it does not appear to, things are not likely to change concerning the way penalties are called.