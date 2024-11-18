The Buffalo Bills faced one of their most challenging matchups of the 2024 season on Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo was tested, but Josh Allen and his teammates were able to defeat Kansas City 30-21. Nevertheless, there was one play that caught Bills fans' attention for the wrong reasons.

During the first half of Sunday's game, running back Ty Johnson was running through the defense when Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones appeared to grab Johnson's facemask upon making contact, as seen in the image shown on X (formerly Twitter):

Fans did not take the missed facemask call lightly, with many of them saying the officials were favoring the Chiefs:

“Refs ONCE AGAIN saving the Chiefs,” one fan wrote on X.

“Referees, do you take the Chiefs to be your lawfully wedded wife,” another fan sarcastically added.

“Did every single ref stake their year's salary on KC or something? They're all in for the Chiefs,” another added.

Nevertheless, one fan pointed out a time when Josh Allen grabbed a Kansas City defender's facemask while attempting to scramble away:

“[Don't forget about] the face mask that Josh Allen grabbed that didn’t get called earlier in the game,” one fan commented.

Another fan concurred and said that officiating was tough for both teams to swallow on Sunday:

“I'm pointing out that the officiating has [been poor] for both sides, not just the Bills,” the fan wrote.

Missed calls created obstacles for the teams, but at the end of the day, they can not control the officials. The Bills put forth enough effort to win Sunday's Chiefs game, and they must continue to focus on what they have power over amid their successful start to the season.

Josh Allen beat Patrick Mahomes and ended Kansas City's winning streak, but Allen and his team have to stay focused for their upcoming matchups.