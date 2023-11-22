The Bills are seeing rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid continue to grow. Veteran Dawson Knox has played a big role in that.

The Buffalo Bills are seeing the emergence of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid right before their eyes. His veteran teammate, Dawson Knox, has been huge in helping him find his way at the NFL level.

With Knox still recovering from wrist surgery, Kincaid's standing in the offense has grown. Entering Week 12, Kincaid is second on the Bills in receptions and receiving touchdowns (behind Stefon Diggs) and third in receiving yards (behind Diggs and Gabe Davis).

Bills head coach Sean McDermott believes that Knox has been instrumental in helping Kincaid out, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

“Mature beyond his years,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “And Dawson has really had, I think, a profound impact on Dalton by sharing his wisdom, his experience. He's supported Dalton. And then obviously [tight ends] coach [Rob] Boras has done a nice job as well there in terms of bringing Dalton along. So, I just think Dalton is a young man that takes his job, extremely professional in a professional manner, I should say. And he prepares and then you see the results on the field.”

Knox has been quite impressed by Kincaid thus far, explaining that he is already picking up some of the nuances of defense that he wants to point out to him. The Bills' Pro Bowler is all about making sure his rookie stays even-keeled in his first professional campaign.

“I know as a rookie it's easy to have the high highs and the low lows, so just keeping everybody level, keeping everybody just controlling what they can,” Knox said, via ESPN.

Although the Bills aren’t able to go to the two-TE look they wanted when they traded up for Kincaid in the 2023 NFL Draft, the addition of Kincaid has paid off in a major way. Josh Allen getting a new safety-blanket target that he can trust may elongate the leash he gets with Buffalo.

The Bills deciding to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey puts a lot of pressure on Allen to improve. The team brass essentially decided that the quarterback can produce better than previously — and the ramifications could be big if he doesn’t. Kincaid has helped him out in a major way and still has plenty more room to grow.