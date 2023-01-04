By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Like the rest of the world, United States President Joe Biden has seen the tragic injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Biden gave his own take on the situation and pointed to a problem with the sport of football overall.

Hamlin suffered his scary injury in the Bills’, now suspended, Week 17 matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed on the field before being transported off via ambulance. He remains in critical condition.

President Biden was asked in the wake of Hamlin’s injury, is the NFL getting too dangerous? Biden argued that football is inherently dangerous and while what happened to Hamlin is not the norm, injuries are unavoidable, via Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News.

“You’ve got guys that are 6’8″, 340 pounds. If you hit somebody – and that’s not what happened here – but I just think it’s, I don’t know how you avoid it.”

The NFL’s injury data has changed over the past few years due to CO-VID and the preseason shifting to a three-game schedule. Still, from 2015 to 2021, there was an average of 228 total injuries between the preseason and regular season.

Hamlin’s injury is unlike most injuries in the NFL. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. Fans around the world have been praying for his recovery.

Joe Biden is like those fans. He understands the severity of Hamlin’s injury and is wishing him a speedy recovery. But Biden also understands the dark side of football. He knows that football is a brutal sport and in the NFL, it’s the best athletes in the world competing against each other.

Biden knows that as long as there’s football, there will be injuries. But he is hopeful what happened to Hamlin never happens again.