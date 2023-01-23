Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips played through a torn rotator cuff in the playoffs this season, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported on Monday.

He will have off-season surgery to repair the injury, and says he will be ready to go for training camp later in 2023. Phillips is a free agent next season.

Phillips was listed as questionable for the divisional round of the playoffs, after being limited in practice last week, but ended up playing in the Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He did not play against Miami in the wild-card round.

The 30-year-old had 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 regular season appearances for the Bills in 2022-23.

Phillips had been in and out of the lineup all season, and has dealt with his injuries in unusual fashion. He missed a few games early in the season due to a hamstring injury that occurred when he fell to the turf while running downfield on an interception return by Matt Milano.

The Oklahoma State product was out of the lineup again when he injured his shoulder diving for a tackle at New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in garbage time of Buffalo’s Week 13 win in New England. It looks like it could have been that play that resulted in the torn rotator cuff for the Kansas native.

Jordan Phillips was originally drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft, and played two separate stints with the Buffalo Bills: for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, and again this year.