Bills star Jordan Poyer gets honest on Week 1 status vs. Rams

Buffalo Bills star defensive back Jordan Poyer has been battling an injury throughout the offseason but indicated that he’ll be ready to go come Thursday’s season opener. The Bills open the 2022 NFL season with a clash against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and there was some question as to whether Poyer would be available. The Bills star has been nursing an elbow injury since the start of August, but he indicated Monday, via Jordan Schultz, that he’s all systems go for Week 1.

Great news for the #Bills: Just spoke with 1st-Team All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who tells me he’s “feeling good and ready to go!” (Poyer has been nursing an injured elbow since early August.) Buffalo opens on #TNF at the #Rams. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 5, 2022

Having Poyer available will be crucial for the Bills against the pass-heavy Rams offense. With weapons like Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson lining up on the opposite side of the field, the Bills’ defense will need to be at its best to keep the Rams off the board.

Poyer has been a glue guy in Buffalo’s defense for the past half-decade. He’s missed just two games over the past five seasons for the Bills, starting all 79 games he’s featured in during that span. Last year, Poyer started 16 games and recorded a career-high 5 interceptions. He added 9 pass defenses to go with 93 tackles and 3.0 sacks, acting as a veteran leader for the stout Bills’ defense.

The Bills will feel a lot more confident about their secondary in Week 1 with Poyer available. If he weren’t able to play, it’s likely that second-string strong safety Jaquon Johnson would have been elevated into a starting role.

The Bills figure to deploy Micah Hyde and Poyer at the safety positions on Thursday, while rookie Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson figure to start at cornerback.