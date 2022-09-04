Bills get crucial Jordan Poyer update as season opener vs. Rams nears

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with injuries to key players as the 2022 season approaches. They will kick off the season against the Los Angeles Rams and will seemingly have star safety Jordan Poyer active for the game.

All signs point to Poyer, who hyperextended his elbow in practice weeks ago, being ready for Week 1. The 2021 All-Pro stopped wearing the non-contact jersey in practice and head coach Sean McDermott said he would be surprised if his star safety won’t be ready to play this Thursday.

On his optimism if Jordan Poyer will play Thursday: "We're trending in that direction….I'd be surprised if he isn't (ready/able to play)" — McDermott on — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 4, 2022

Jordan Poyer’s availability for the season opener will be huge for the Bills. With star cornerback Tre’Davious White sidelined through the first four weeks of the season, Poyer will be massively important in containing Cooper Kupp the Rams’ passing attack. He will also be badly needed for Week 3 when Buffalo faces Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.

In 16 games last season, Poyer tallied 93 total tackles, nine passes defended, eight tackles for loss, five interceptions and a career-best three sacks. The Bills lean heavily on their top-notch defense and will be thankful Poyer is able to get back on the field as the regular season kicks off.

The Bills have revamped their defense with the additions of Von Miller, Tim Settle, Jordan Philips and DaQuan Jones. Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds and White (when healthy) will look to lead the defense while Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs guide the offense. The Super Bowl is at the forefront of Buffalo’s mind this season.