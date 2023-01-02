By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

When Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, they’ll have the AFC’s number one overall seed on their mind. Poyer has done his part to help the Bills succeed. He now says he hasn’t been fully healthy in doing so.

The Bills are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC with an overall record of 12-3. Poyer has appeared in 11 of those games, making 54 tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions. He was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

However, Poyer said that he has been playing this season with a torn lateral meniscus when speaking to ESPN’s Lisa Salters. Her colleague, Adam Schefter, pointed out that Buffalo is 14-0 in their last 14 games with Poyer on the field. Schefter also confirmed that Poyer, despite his injury, will be playing against the Bengals.

The Bills have already clinched the AFC East. However, the Chiefs (13-3) and Cincinnati (11-4) are both still in content for the top seed. With the new playoff structure, only the No. 1 seed gets a bye in the first round.

Poyer spoke to NYup’s Matt Parrino about how important clinching the AFC’s top seed is to the Bills.

“It is important for us to get that home-field advantage, to get the crowd at home, the cold weather games. Not a lot of people want to come in Buffalo in late January, early February. So we’re going to take one game at a time. We’ve got our eyes on Cincinnati right now.”

The Bills are on a mission and the Bengals currently stand in their way. Injury or not, Poyer plans on playing through the pain and helping Buffalo make a run to the Super Bowl.