The No Fun League has issued another ridiculous fine, with this one aimed at Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen will now pay $10,927 for pointing at Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott on his two-yard touchdown run, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

When the pointing happened, the Bills already received a penalty for taunting. If Josh Allen had committed another such penalty in the game, he would've been ejected. Buffalo went on to lose to Cincinatti 24-18.

Across the league, players and fans are calling out the NFL for the wild amount of fines, particularly for plays that many feel don't warrant fines or the high price of certain fines. While Allen's fine won't hurt his $43 million per year salary, the fines can stack up for players who are among the lower-paid in the league.

The NFL also fined Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers $8,065 for unsportsmanlike conduct, even though he tore his achilles later in the game.

Former 3x Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been outspoken about these fines and penalties, particularly for some of the roughing the passer calls. Watt most recently called out the $21,855 fine given to Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

“We’re gonna have an honest conversation tomorrow on our CBS pre-game show about these fines,” Watt said Saturday on X. “I’m all for making the game safer, I’m all for fining plays that are intentfully malicious, I’m all for protecting players. But we are STEALING MONEY from players for playing football.”

While some fines and flags are of course justified, many have gone too far in hitting players for infractions, as Watt points out.