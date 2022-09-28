Josh Allen breaks silence on Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s freakout in loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went viral after the Week 3 loss against the Miami Dolphins after he was seen aggressively slamming a tablet onto the table after the final seconds went off the clock. The Bills were unable to get set for a final snap in a last-ditch effort to take down Miami, and Dorsey was fuming in the aftermath. After the clip made its rounds, quarterback Josh Allen commented on the now-viral ordeal, and he didn’t hide his true feelings on the situation. When talking to reporters on Wednesday, via Buffalo Fanatics, Allen adamantly came to Dorsey’s defense.

"You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser." Josh Allen when asked about the Ken Dorsey video from last weekend. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/j1vQCFGPEG — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) September 28, 2022

“You show me someone who’s ok with losing, I show you a loser,” said Allen. “He’s passionate about his job and what he does, and we all feel the same way. We just want to win football games and that’s it.”

Dorsey’s tirade in the box certainly caught the attention of NFL fans across the league, but Allen actually seems to be impressed by the passion Dorsey displayed.

You can’t watch that clip and think for a moment that Dorsey isn’t doing everything in his power to devise a game plan to help the Bills put points on the board. His frustration in the waning moments of the game is understandable, and Allen didn’t seem at all bothered by the offensive coordinator wearing his emotions on his sleeve.

The Bills will look to put on a better offensive display in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, one which will hopefully not result in another tablet falling victim to Dorsey’s rage.