Bills, Josh Allen hit with brutal Jamison Crowder injury update

The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 on the season after escaping with a narrow win over the Baltimore Ravens. Josh Allen completed only 19 of his 36 pass attempts but was still able to steer the Bills to a win. It wasn’t all good news, though, as the latest injury update to wide receiver Jamison Crowder is worrisome.

The 29-year-old wideout was carted off the field on Sunday and was wearing a walking boot afterward. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Crowder broke his ankle in the Bills’ Week 4 win against the Ravens. He will be out indefinitely as he undergoes further testing.

#Bills WR Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s dramatic win over the #Ravens, source said. He’ll have additional tests to see what other damage went along with it, but Crowder is now out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Jamison Crowder joined the Bills this offseason to serve as receiving depth behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Through four games, he tallied 60 receiving yards and six catches on 13 targets.

Although Crowder has not been a key part of the Bills’ offense to this point, losing depth, especially with a player as experienced as Crowder, is an unfortunate development for the Super Bowl hopefuls. With an offense so predicated on passing, it’s important to have good depth at the receiver spot. With Isaiah McKenzie dealing with a head injury and Gabe Davis recently coming off of an ankle injury, the Crowders news is especially upsetting.

The Bills will certainly hope that Crowder’s injury doesn’t linger as they look to compete for the Super Bowl this season. The connection between Allen and Diggs has been going well this season and they will have to keep it up as the injuries mount.