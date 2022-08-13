Josh Allen leads hilarious hazing of Bills rookies singing Backstreet Boys

The Buffalo Bills pulled off the perfect hazing of their rookies. The team made 4 rookies sing “I Want it That Way” by the Backstreet Boys with their shirts off in front of the entire team. Notably, star QB Josh Allen was loving the performance, via SportsCenter.

Buffalo Bills rookies had a rendition of Backstreet Boys 🎤 Josh Allen was loving it 🤣 (via @stefondiggs) pic.twitter.com/hEzSCmCk9R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2022

Hazing can be funny if done correctly. There are obviously times where people take hazing too far and it turns into a dangerous situation. But the Bills displayed how to haze in a safe yet hilarious manner.

Buffalo is hoping to reach new heights in 2022. They made a deep postseason run last year, but narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a heartbreaking AFC playoff affair.

The team seems to have moved past their preseason incident earlier in training camp. Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got into a shoving and yelling match after Allen felt he took an unnecessary hit. However, part of sports is moving past tense moments. And the Bills are obviously keeping things loose based on the “I Want it That Way” performance from the rookies.

As for Allen, he has established himself as one of the best QBs in the NFL. He’s thrown for over 4,400 yards in each of the past two seasons. Allen has also posted 73 passing touchdowns combined between 2020 and 2021. The Bills are hopeful Josh Allen will continue improving in 2022.

This is a team with a realistic chance of winning the Super Bowl this year. With Allen leading the charge and the team keeping the clubhouse atmosphere relaxed, Buffalo will be an intriguing team to watch without question.