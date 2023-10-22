Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were heavy favorites over the New England Patriots in Week 7. However, the Bills weren't able to put all of the pieces together as the Patriots came away with a shocking 29-25 victory.

The loss dropped Buffalo to 4-3 on the season. However, after the loss, Allen stressed how the season still isn't over, even if things look bleak right now, via Ryan Talbot of NYup.com.

Obviously any loss within the division is a bad one. However, the Patriots entered Week 7 reeling with just a 1-5 record. Their offense has been a question mark all season and rumors have been swirling about Bill Belichick's future. And yet, New England was able to defend their home turf.

Josh Allen didn't necessarily have a bad game. While he had an interception, he threw for 265 yards and a touchdown. He added 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground. However, the Bills weren't able to overcome their 13-3 halftime deficit.

The loss will definitely sting for the foreseeable future and could throw a wrench in Buffalo's eventual playoff path. But Josh Allen isn't ready to give up. The Bills might have lost two of their last three games, but Allen knows they have a long season in front of them.

The Bills are going to have to re-watch the tape and see where it all went wrong against the Patriots. From there, they can make the appropriate changes. Allen is looking for those changes to stink and for the Bills to battle back. They might be down after Week 7, but Allen still believes this team can compete.