The Josh Allen injury update for Thursday ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ Week 7 matchup with the New England Patriots is exactly what Bills Mafia wanted to hear. The superstar QB suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder on Monday night of Week 6 vs the New York Giants, but with an AFC East showdown looming, Allen was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Allen and the Bills are on a short week after barely squeaking by the New York Giants 14-9 on Monday Night Football. In the second quarter of that game, the Giant’s massive defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence knocked the QB to the ground, and Allen left the game for a few plays, heading into the blue medical tent on the sideline to get checked out.

Backup Kyle Allen came in to replace the Bills’ franchise QB, but Josh Allen returned the game after a few plays.

In the buildup to the Bills Week 7 game against the Patriots, the team and the QB acknowledged the injury, and Allen was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. However, the QB told the media this week that he had “no concern” about his shoulder.

Still, Bills fans have to be at least a little concerned, even with the latest Josh Allen injury update. The two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is the driving force behind the Buffalo offense, and without him, the team would not be a legit contender.

Plus, fans still remember that around this time last season (Week 9 vs the New York Jets), Allen suffered an elbow injury that dogged him the rest of the 2022 season and limited his — and, in turn, the whole offense’s — effectiveness.

Bills Mafia will be holding their breath until they see him throw on Sunday vs the Patriots.