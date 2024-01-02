Last week, Madden 24 went 13-3 in its NFL predictions, the best it has ever performed this year.

Madden 24 Simulates returns one last this Regular Season, with predictions for the NFL Week 18 games. Last week, Madden 24 went 13-3 in its predictions, the best it has ever performed this year. Does the Madden 24 Simulation have what it takes to correctly predict an entire week worth of NFL games? Let's find out as Madden 24 Simulates the NFL Week 18 games.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 18 Games – Predictions For All Week 18 Games

In this series, we run 15-minute Madden 24 games with the AIs set to All-Madden difficulty. We then simulate the matches and take a look at the highlights and stats. NFL Week 18 posed an interesting challenge, as some teams aim to rest their starters this week. Therefore, we tried our best to predict which teams plan on doing so, like the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. We hope you enjoy our Madden NFL Week 18 predictions.

Madden 24 Simulates – Steelers 16 – Ravens 10

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Steelers 3 7 0 6 16 Ravens 0 0 7 3 10

With the Ravens resting their starters, Mike Tomlin secured his 10th season with double-digit wins. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they did not make the playoffs according the rest of our predictions. That said, the team still ends the year on a respectable note but needs to make serious adjustments for next year. Is Kenny Pickett the real deal, or does Pittsburgh need to address other issues on the offense?

Baltimore, despite resting their starters, managed to catch up in the end to make it a one score game.

Madden 24 Simulates – Texans 20 – Colts 27

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Texans 7 3 0 10 20 Colts 7 0 14 6 27

Gardner Minshew lead the Colts in a second-half rally that saw the team outscore Houston 20-10. C.J. Stroud threw a pick-six early in the third quarter to help the Colts take a 14-10 lead. From there, Minshew lead the Colts on another TD drive later in the game, throwing a 28 yard TD pass to Josh Downs.

With the win, the Colts secured the seventh seed and head to No. 2 Seed, who you'll see later on in this list.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jaguars 24 – Titans 14

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Jaguars 0 7 10 7 24 Titans 7 0 7 0 14

The Jaguars suffered a late-season collapse but survived thanks to an easy schedule. However, it still looked pretty messy.

Ryan Tannehill capped off his first drive with a five-yard run for a TD. Yes, thirty-five year old Ryan Tannehill channeled his inner Michael Vick and dominated on the ground. However, the Titans only managed to score one more touchdown, while Jacksonville scored three more.

Although still dealing with an injury, we did opt to start Trevor Lawrence. Considering the importance of the game, it's possible he sees the field this weekend. Nevertheless, he only threw 1 TD, and 1 INT. Travis Etienne Jr. saved the day, with 17 carries, 86 yards, and two TDs.

With the win, Jacksonville earned the No. 4 seed.

Madden 24 Simulates – Vikings 10 – Lions 34

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Vikings 0 3 0 7 10 Lions 14 14 3 3 34

With a possible chance to earn the No. 2 seed, the Lions easily defeat the Nick Mullens Vikings. Although Minnesota needed to win this game more than Detroit, several injuries held this team back. Justin Jefferson left at some point in the game and never returned, hurting the offense's chances.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ran for 1 TD apiece, while Jared Goff threw for another two. Overall, Detroit seemed eager to win after last week's controversial ending. With the win, they secure the No. 3 seed. Minnesota falls out of playoff contention.

Madden 24 Simulates – Falcons 13 – Saints 26

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Falcons 3 3 0 7 13 Saints 7 6 3 10 26

With both teams needing a win to make the postseason, the Saints took the victory at home. However, it proved to be futile, as neither team made the postseason, thanks to Tampa Bay's win over Carolina.

Derek Carr threw for 316 yards, but only one TD. Instead, New Orleans opted for FGs on four out of their five red zone drives. Alvin Kamara did earn a nice 38 yard score in the first quarter, which set New Orleans up nicely.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jets 19 – Patriots 27

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Jets 3 7 9 0 19 Patriots 14 13 0 0 27

The Bailey Zappe-Trevor Siemian Bowl finally arrived. Interestingly, the Patriots offense and defense exploded in the first half. Thanks to a pick-six and punt return TD, New England's offense never saw the field in the first quarter until 28 seconds remained.

The Jets attempted a possible comeback when a safety followed by a touchdown put the team within one score. However, both teams returned to their regular selves in the fourth quarter. Multiple punts resulted in a New England victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Buccaneers 28 – Panthers 7

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Buccaneers 7 0 7 14 28 Panthers 0 0 0 7 7

The Buccaneers won the NFC South, all thanks to a 181 yard performance from Mike Evans. His two touchdowns in the fourth quarter put Tampa Bay up 28-7, helping the team secure the No. 4 Seed.

Just like last week, the Panthers failed to score any points until the second half. Additionally, this week they didn't score until the fourth quarter. Lastly, they get to see Chicago claim the No. 1 Pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Dark days seem to approach for Dave Tepper and the Panthers.

Madden 24 Simulates – Browns 13 – Bengals 10

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Browns 0 3 3 7 13 Bengals 7 0 3 0 10

A meaningless game resulted in a Browns victory. Although we rested their starters, Dorian Thompson-Robinson led a game-winning 4th quarter drive. With 3:12 remaining, Jake Browning wasn't able to manage a FG drive. Instead, he threw an interception, just when Cincinnati reached the CLE 44.

Although the Browns did not need to win, they end the year on a strong 12-5 record.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bears 28 – Packers 31

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bears 7 7 7 7 28 Packers 10 0 7 14 31

With playoff hopes in the distance, Chicago gave it their all but ultimately fell to the Packers 31-28. Jordan Love threw 2 TDs (and 1 INT), including a game-winner with 0:23 remaining.

The Bears took a 14-10 lead at half, thanks to a 50-yard TD pass to D.J. Moore. However, their defense failed to stop Green Bay, allowing 21 points in the second half. With the win, the Packers claim the No. 7 Seed, while Chicago packs for Cancun.

Overall, this definitely earned its place as game of the week for us.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cowboys 38 – Commanders 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Cowboys 14 7 10 7 38 0 10 0 7 17

The Cowboys, needing to secure the No. 2 seed, dominated a Commanders' team with nothing to win for. Although Washington scored 10 unanswered to make it 21-10 at half, Dallas responded with 17 unanswered points.

Overall, Ceedee Lamb ended the game with 124 yards and 2 TDs. Additionally, Prescott ended the year with less than ten interceptions, keeping on his promise. Overall, Dallas destroyed a crumbling Washington team with their head coach on the hot seat.

Madden 24 Simulates – Broncos 16 – Raiders 6

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Broncos 0 7 3 6 16 Raiders 3 0 0 3 6

With both teams out of playoff contention, this match held no value other than draft placement. Jarett Stidham won his second game in a row, but the Broncos offense still looked inefficient. Aidan O'Connell ended the year with a three-interception performance, and the Raiders managed only three FGs.

Madden 24 Simulates – Eagles 30 – Giants 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Eagles 7 7 10 3 30 Giants 7 0 3 7 17

With the No. 2 seed in reach, the Eagles held off a Giants team with nothing to win for. Additionally, the Eagles earned their first two-score win since week 7. However, questions still stand for a team that needs to fix multiple issues.

Jalen Hurts played pretty well, throwing for 2 TDs and running for another. However, he threw an interception, ending the year with 15 picks. The game ball belongs to D'Andre Swift though, who ran 17 times for 126 yards. He unfortunately scored no touchdowns.

The Eagles earn the No. 5 seed and head to Tampa Bay for a rematch.

Madden 24 Simulates – Seahawks 20 – Cardinals 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Seahawks 7 3 7 3 20 Cardinals 7 3 7 0 17

Needing a win for a playoff spot, Seattle came out victorious over the Cardinals. The hard fought victory was in vain, though, as Seattle did not earn a playoff spot. A late season collapse saw this 6-3 team end the year 9-8.

The Cardinals end the year 4-13 under new Head Coach Johnathan Gannon.

Madden 24 Simulates – Rams 30 – 49ers 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Rams 10 3 14 3 30 49ers 0 7 0 13 20

San Francisco rested their starters against a Rams team needing a win to make the postseason. Overall, Matt Stafford ended the day with 3 TDs, two which went to Puka Nacua. Additionally, Nacua earned 96 yards receiving on 7 catches.

The Rams also forced 4 sacks and a fumble against Sam Darnold, recovering one deep in SF territory. With the victory, L.A. earns the No. 6 Seed and heads to Detroit. We finally get to see a Matt Stafford-Lions rematch in the playoffs… at Detroit!

Madden 24 Simulates – Chiefs 28 – Chargers 14

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Chiefs 0 14 7 7 28 Chargers 7 0 0 7 14

With the Chiefs locked in the No. 3 seed, Kansas City still managed a 28-14 victory over L.A. Thanks to Easton Stick's two interceptions, Kansas City bottled up the L.A. offense pretty well. Additionally, Jerick McKinnon ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns, while Rashee Rice eclipsed 1,000 yards and caught a score.

The Chiefs end the year 11-6, starting the Wild Card round in Arrowhead.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bills 37 – Dolphins 28

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bills 10 17 7 3 37 Dolphins 0 7 7 14 28

Josh Allen exploded with 4 TDs and 400 total yards of offense. Additionally, he turned over the ball zero times to help Buffalo dominate Miami.

While the Dolphins outscored Buffalo 21-10 in the second half, their attempts fell flat as Buffalo built too big of a lead early on. Down 34-14 in the fourth, the Dolphins lost their grip on the No. 2 seed. Now, they drop down to the sixth.

Buffalo claims the No. 2 seed, hosting Indianapolis in the Wild Card round.

And that ends the Madden NFL Week 18 predictions via Madden 24 Simulation. Overall, our playoff picture now looks like this:

AFC Baltimore (Bye) Colts (7) @ Bills (2) Dolphins (6) @ Chiefs (3) Browns (5) @ Jaguars (4)

NFC 49ers (Bye) Packers (7) @ Cowboys (2) Rams (6) @ Lions (3) Eagles (5) @ Buccaneers (4)



So it certainly looks to shape up for an interesting playoff picture. Not only do we get to see Matt Stafford face the Browns, but we might also see Joe Flacco face the Ravens somewhere down the line. However, these predictions need to be correct in order to think about any of that.

Thanks for checking out our Madden NFL Week 18 predictions. We look forward to seeing you come playoff time!

