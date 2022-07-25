Josh Allen opens up on heartbreaking playoff loss to Chiefs as training camp begins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently commented on the team’s heartbreaking playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NBC Sports. Allen has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but it’s clear that is not what is important to him. Instead, the Bills superstar wants to win. And he is planning on using Buffalos’ devastating defeat as fuel for the upcoming season.

“We’ll learn from it, we’ll get better from it, it’s going to fuel us,” Josh Allen said.

The Bills dropped a high scoring affair in overtime in the divisional round against KC. However, many were quick to blame the loss on the NFL’s questionable playoff rules. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball to start overtime simply because they won the coin toss. As a result, all Kansas City needed was a touchdown to win the game. Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field on a drive that finished with a game-winning TD.

The NFL has since changed it’s overtime rules. However, Josh Allen doesn’t want to make excuses.

“There’s ways we could’ve found a way to win that game,” Allen said. “Unfortunately there’s 31 teams that don’t do that, in terms of winning the Super Bowl.

The Bills enter the 2022 season with a great chance for redemption. Josh Allen has the talent to lead this team to the promised land. Although teams such as Kansas City will stand in their way once again, the Bills are prepared to make a deep postseason run this year.