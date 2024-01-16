After dismantling the Steelers to start the NFL Playoffs, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs may want to prevent rushes from Bills' Josh Allen.

Josh Allen wanted that rematch with Patrick Mahomes badly. But, he knew that his Buffalo Bills needed to surpass the Pittsburgh Steelers first. Some of their players went down but he persevered and kept the team ahead in every second of this NFL Playoffs matchup. One highlight even made him look like a deadly speedster that the Kansas City Chiefs secondary needs to prepare for, via Dan Fetes of 13WHAM.

“A lot of guys screaming slide… and didn't slide… and scored. So it worked out that time,” he said about the reactions that came out of Bills stadium after the rushing touchdown.

The Bills quarterback had legs for days. He was not just darting passes with an efficient rate but was also ready to be a pseudo-running back for them to get the NFL Playoffs victory. No one in the Steelers' secondary and even defensive line had prepared for his elite rushing skills. This all netted Josh Allen an insane and game-changing 52-yard touchdown to bury their opponents some more.

Josh Allen outclassed Mason Rudolph on all fronts of the offense. The Bills offensive engine only missed nine passes out of his 30 attempts. 203 passing yards were the product of a powerful canon in this demolition job. This also got them three darts straight to the end zone along with the rushing touchdown that he had in the second quarter.

This rush broke the Steeler's secondary and it was evident. They had an extra man to contain the Bills quarterback to prevent him from making the same play on the next snaps. This made it easier for him to find open men like Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, and Dawson Knox while he was in the pocket.

Josh Allen and the Bills face a familiar foe

The Bills offensive engine's insane display against the Steelers is a good sign of things to come. This might just be the year they get to win the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is the next person standing in their way. But, the tables have turned. Allen's squad will be the home team because of the in-season lapses from the Chiefs.

More than the advantage of being at Bills Stadium, their offense looks far better than it was in their previous battles. The only concern would be the Chiefs secondary that has been carrying the squad despite their fairly weak receiving corps. It will be an intense battle but this show of talent coming from Allen might give them the momentum they need.