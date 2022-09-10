Josh Allen might the most successful quarterback development story in the NFL today. The Buffalo Bills drafted Allen in 2018 knowing full well he’ll need time to develop. The Wyoming alum certainly had the physical tools, but he needed to refine his skills before he became an actual elite QB in the league.

Four years later, and we’re seeing the monstrous version of Josh Allen that the Bills built. Blessed with a cannon arm, athleticism, and a burly frame, Allen is now one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league. It’s crazy to think that this is the same Allen who was only exclusively deployed as a run-first quarterback in his first year.

After Josh Allen’ excellent debut on Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams, a viral image surfaced that showed just how far the QB has come. One of Allen’s trainers, Greg Panelli, shared an email he sent out endorsing the now-Bills QB. Panelli also said that no one seemed to want Allen, a far cry from his current form today.

. Sent this out in 2013 and all @JoshAllenQB wanted was a chance. Nobody pulled the trigger, not even FCS schools. Once he got his shot, he's never looked back! Athletes, It's okay not to be the guy in HS, take advantage of the opportunity when it comes. Keep chasin your dreams pic.twitter.com/gVrC2MTwr7 — Greg Panelli – Panelli Passing Academy (@Greg_Panelli) September 9, 2022

Allen went to the perfect situation in the Bills when he was drafted. Had he been selected by a different franchise (or even a different Buffalo regime), the prospect may not have panned out the way he did today. He was allowed to develop his instincts with the team while making full use of his physical tools.

Now, Josh Allen is looking to take the Bills to the promised land this season. Anything less than a Super Bowl appearance will be a disappointment for this team. Can they finally complete their ascent to greatness and rise to the top of the NFL?