Published November 21, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills pulled out a much needed bounce back win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but it wasn’t without a bit of suspense beforehand. The contest was moved from Buffalo to Detroit amid the massive snowstorm that hit Buffalo this past weekend, but the ridiculous amount of snow nearly trapped the Bills in Buffalo ahead of their matchup.

The Bills ended up making it out of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon and made it to Detroit, but it required a lot of help from the team, and the local community, to make it happen. Allen revealed how the help of a man named Squirrel Winter allowed him to get out of his house amid the extreme snowfall, and eventually find his way to the Bills facility.

“They came with a big, old tractor and dug me out. I had a lane about this big, and the radars in my car were beeping the entire way down my driveway, because it felt like I was about to hit something.” – Josh Allen, The Buffalo News

The Bills Mafia is notorious for their love of football, and they put their money where their mouth was when it became a possibility that their team wouldn’t be able to make it to Detroit for their game. But with the help of guys like Winter and many others, the Bills were able to get out of their houses and make their way to the Bills facility.

Without their help, the Bills may not have made it to Detroit, and it seems like Buffalo may have a new cult hero in Squirrel Winter for helping dig Allen out of the snow.