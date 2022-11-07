After a hot start to the season, Josh Allen has looked… mortal for the Buffalo Bills. There were already signs of it in the last few weeks, especially during the second half of their win against the Green Bay Packers. His struggles were clearly seen, though, during their surprising loss to the New York Jets.

As it turns out, there might an explanation for Josh Allen’s struggles: an elbow injury. Many fans have already speculated that the Bills QB could be dealing with some sort of injury. After their loss against the Jets, Allen all but confirmed that he was indeed feeling some “pain” on his throwing elbow. (via Ian Rapoport)

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys will be in it for Odell Beckham Jr, #Packers RB Aaron Jones had inconclusive X-Rays on his ankle and more imaging is coming, and #Bills QB Josh Allen is in “slight pain” with his elbow. pic.twitter.com/nv1LRVlzRy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

The apparent injury may explain some of his struggles, but it isn’t a complete scapegoat for Josh Allen’s atrocious game. The Bills QB made some baffling decision with the ball that led to either bad incompletions or takeaways by the Jets’ superb defense. Allen himself acknowledged that he had a terrible game in one of his comments.

An elbow injury is also worrying for Allen, given the preferred play style of him and the Bills. The team built a reputation of being a gun-slinging offense, with Allen launching majestic bombs to Stefon Diggs and co. If their star QB is indeed playing through an elbow injury, it severely limits his ability to go deep when needed.

Unfortunately, Josh Allen may not have enough time to fully recover from this injury. The Bills have already had their bye week, which means that from here on out, all their players will get one week of rest at best. We’ll see if Allen can find a way to play through this painful injury.