Josh Allen’s favorite tight end target would have signed a much longer extension deal with the Buffalo Bills if that had been on the table. That is how much Bills tight end Dawson Knox is loving his stay in Buffalo.

Knox said that a 10-year extension with the Bills would have been very ideal for him, as he apparently has no issues playing with the team that drafted him.

“This community, the fan base and then everyone inside this building too, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Knox commented, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

The Bills tight end inked a four-year extension with Buffalo worth $52 million before the start of the 2022 NFL season, which would keep him under control of the Bills until the end of the 2026 campaign.

Selected in the third round (96th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bills, Knox has since been one of the key downfield weapons of Josh Allen in a high-flying Buffalo offense. In his first two seasons in the league, Knox collected 676 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 52 receptions. He made quite a leap in his third season in 2021 in which he had 587 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions on 49 catches.

With Stefon Diggs and the emergence of Gabriel Davis in the Bills’ passing attack, Knox has taken a bit of a slide in terms of production this season, but he should remain a potential threat to get touchdowns on any given week. He could be an x-factor for the Bills in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers at home.