Ken Dorsey ignores NFL’s warning, obliterates tablet after Josh Allen fails to get last play off

The Buffalo Bills were upset by the division rival Miami Dolphins, 21-19, Sunday. The game came down to the final play as Buffalo scrambled to get into field goal range. However, Bills QB Josh Allen failed to get the snap off and spike the ball in time. When that happened, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went berserk up in the booth.

In doing so, he completely ignored the recent warning given to NFL teams about destroying tablets. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady was visibly frustrated and threw a tablet on the sideline. That’s at least the second time Brady has done it, with many more throughout the league. That led to the league sending out a warning to all 32 teams this week.

Clearly, Dorsey forgot about that memo. The emotion of the moment got to him, understandably so. The Bills absolutely dominated the Dolphins on Sunday. They finished with 497 yards of offense to the Dolphins 212. The Bills had 31 first downs to Miami’s 15. The Bills even held the ball for more than 40 minutes. Yet, the Dolphins pulled out the victory.

The Bills trailed 21-17 with under two minutes remaining. Their defense forced a punt from inside the Dolphins 1-yard line, which hit a blocker and went out the end zone for a safety. That allowed the Bills a free kick trailing by just two points.

With 18 seconds left, Josh Allen completed a pass to Isaiah McKenzie. He was tackled in bounds at the Dolphins 41 yard line. The Bills rushed to the line to spike it but ran out of time. That obviously left Dorsey and the Bills frustrated.

Knowing the Bills were without five defensive starters, there is plenty positive to take from this game.