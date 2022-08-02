Key safety Jordan Poyer leaves practice with concerning injury that requires MRI

The Buffalo Bills defense was dealt a scare on Tuesday as star safety Jordan Poyer left practice with an elbow injury that will require an MRI.

Via Ian Rapoport:

It’s an elbow injury that’ll require an MRI. So no word yet. https://t.co/APBBReNBUK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

There was a chance that Poyer didn’t show up to camp as he continues to seek a new contract. However, he’s been a true professional about it and is still out there putting in work. One can only hope this latest setback for Jordan Poyer isn’t serious because he is a key part of this Bill’s group.

The MRI will obviously reveal what the problem really is, but if it ends up just being a hyperextension, Buffalo would have dodged a bullet. Poyer left practice holding his left arm in discomfort and was tended to in the tunnel before going to the locker room.

He recently said that his camp was speaking to the organization about a new deal after a fantastic campaign in 2021 where Poyer was named an All-Pro in the Bills’ secondary. He started all 16 games he played in, collecting 93 total tackles, five interceptions, and 66 solo tackles. The secondary as a whole is pretty banged up right now too as Micah Hyde left practice early on Friday with hip soreness, while CB Tre’Davious White is still recovering from ACL surgery.

The season opener isn’t for another month so let’s just pray Jordan Poyer isn’t too badly injured to be ready as Buffalo looks to make a Super Bowl run in 2023.