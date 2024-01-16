Leonard Fournette is headed out.

The Buffalo Bills are still alive after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round on Monday. It was the Josh Allen show despite harsh weather conditions leading up to the game. Next up is a game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, this time in Buffalo. However, the Bills have decided to part ways with veteran running back Leonard Fournette, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, although the reason is unknown.

‘Sean McDermott said that he's not going to get into the reasons why RB Leonard Fournette was released from the practice squad, but says that they wish him well.'

Fournette signed a deal late in the regular season but never saw much playing time. He played in two games and rushed for just 40 yards on 12 carries, with seven of those carries coming in the final game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fournette rushed for 668 yards and three scores last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released and not picked up by any team until the Bills took a flier in October.

The Bills have enjoyed the success of James Cook, who led the team with 237 carries, 1,122 yards and two scores this season. Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson have done a solid job as backups to Cook, so there was not much room for Fournette.

The Chiefs and Bills face off once again the the AFC playoffs, and the other matchups have been full of must-watch highlights. The game is on Sunday evening in Buffalo.