The Buffalo Bills signed veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool back in May, giving them an opportunity to help him revive his career in upstate New York.

Now, Claypool could be on his way out of Buffalo as the team and wide receiver have reportedly agreed to an injury settlement, according to the NFL's latest transaction report. Claypool will now be eligible to sign with any team and has been removed from injured reserve.

The news came amid a devastating biceps injury suffered by linebacker Matt Milano. Meanwhile, the Bills worked out a former top five pick in hopes of bolstering their WR room.

Buffalo still has plenty of roster revamping to do this offseason. For now, the Claypool move exemplifies Buffalo's willingness to experiment with new pieces to fit around their star quarterback Josh Allen in hopes of a Super Bowl run.

Claypool move impacts Buffalo's roster