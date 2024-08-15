The Buffalo Bills signed veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool back in May, giving them an opportunity to help him revive his career in upstate New York.
Now, Claypool could be on his way out of Buffalo as the team and wide receiver have reportedly agreed to an injury settlement, according to the NFL's latest transaction report. Claypool will now be eligible to sign with any team and has been removed from injured reserve.
The news came amid a devastating biceps injury suffered by linebacker Matt Milano. Meanwhile, the Bills worked out a former top five pick in hopes of bolstering their WR room.
Buffalo still has plenty of roster revamping to do this offseason. For now, the Claypool move exemplifies Buffalo's willingness to experiment with new pieces to fit around their star quarterback Josh Allen in hopes of a Super Bowl run.
Claypool move impacts Buffalo's roster
Allen and the Bills have gotten the most out of the talent they've had on their roster in recent years. Now, it appears as though Claypool may not be a part of it. The latest, updated Bills depth chart does not list the former Chicago Bear and Miami Dolphin on the two-deep or even the three-deep, suggesting that Buffalo is probably serious about parting ways with the veteran wide receiver.
Claypool's absence could put the onus on the Bills' running game this season with James Cook waiting to evolve into the star many expect. The Bills' WR corps includes Curtis Samuel, a talented veteran whose best days might be behind him. Ex-Florida State Seminoles rookie Keon Coleman could thrive under Josh Allen and Coach Sean McDermott's direction, but he has plenty of bad habits to break if he's going to become the player Allen and the Bills need this season.
With Stefon Diggs in Houston with CJ Stroud and Texans, expect Sean McDermott and the Bills to rely more on their tight ends this season. Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid are excellent as blockers and sure-handed receivers. Neither guy will be mistaken for Rob Gronkowski anytime soon, but they both have the potential to take the Bills' offense to new heights if they continue to evolve in both major phases of the game.
Buffalo's offense appears to be taking a page from the Chiefs' book. Allen and his cadre of big tight ends and receivers will show opponents multiple formations and do their best to keep them off-guard. Claypool likely won't be on the roster by the time week one rolls around, a development that many fans did not expect but one that ultimately could be great for both parties.