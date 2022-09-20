It was not only Dane Jackson who suffered a head/neck injury during the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Apparently, it was the same case for safety Micah Hyde.

Head coach Sean McDermott made the revelation on Tuesday, noting that Hyde was also sent to ECMC to have his neck injury evaluated, per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. Fortunately, the All-Pro safety was released after undergoing his medical tests.

Sean McDermott says that S Micah Hyde was also sent to ECMC last night to have testing done on his neck injury. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) September 20, 2022

Micah Hyde sustained the neck injury in the third quarter of the contest against the Titans. He took a shot to the head late in the third quarter while tackling Robert Woods, who caught a short pass from Ryan Tannehill. The 31-year-old Hyde stayed down on the ground for a bit following the hit, and while he was able to get up to be taken to the blue medical tent, he was eventually carted off to the training room.

It is still unknown how serious the injury to Hyde is, but Bills fans are certainly hoping for the best as they deal with more health problems.

As for Dane Jackson, the Bills cornerback has been released from hospital as well. According to an earlier update, he was able to walk out on his own and all signs suggest he avoided a major injury. For those who missed it, Jackson suffered a scary injury–with his head and neck bending awkwardly–after a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. An ambulance was sent off to the field to take him to hospital.