The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 season, and Bills running back coach Kelly Skipper believes that Hines could become a significant contributor in the 2023 season after taking a pay cut to remain with the team.

“When you slow it down – and he's learning it from the beginning – everything makes sense for him now,” Skipper said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “[Last year] he was trying to connect what was familiar to him in Indy to here and trying to function.”

Kelly Skipper believes that Nyheim Hines is equipped to contribute in more facets of the game in the 2023 season.

“He's definitely explosive, but you'll see him a little more experienced in the run game. … We showed him off in the pass game mostly [last year]. Now, he can function in anything we do,” Skipper said, via Simmons.

It will be interesting to see how the Bills use Hines in the 2023 season, with him having more familiarity in the playbook. Hines had his best season in 2020, and he has always been more of a receiving back. However, it is always better to be able to contribute in many facets.

James Cook is expected to be the lead back, but Hines could still be a contributor. The Bills drafted James Cook, and he should have a significant role in the offense. If Hines and Cook could both are productive in the 2023 season, the Bills offense should be dangerous again in the 2023 NFL season.