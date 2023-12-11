Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs didn't take Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills well, and Trey Wingo put the team on blast for it.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs had another heavyweight battle on Sunday, with the Bills coming out on top 20-17. But the game was not without controversy, prompting sports personality Trey Wingo to weigh in on what he perceived as too much complaining by the losing side.

“Honestly the amount whining by the @Chiefs after the game is embarrassing,” Wingo posted on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

“It also points out their frustration level on their constant mistakes. Quit killing yourselves ans (sic) you won’t need to blame the refs.”

The Chiefs were penalized seven times to the Bills' four, although the yardage total (45-35) was much closer than the actual penalty count.

But it was one play in particular that set off the Chiefs' sideline, most notably quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Crucial flag favors Bills

With a minute and a half to go in the game, the Bills were ahead by three.

Right on cue, Kansas City seemed to hit an absolute highlight reel touchdown. Mahomes threw a laser to TE Travis Kelce for a 25-yard gain. Kelce then turned and threw a cross-field lateral to wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney scampered 24 yards for what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown.

But the play was nullified when Toney was ruled to have lined up offsides.

Mahomes was incensed with the call. He told reporters after the game that he had never seen an offensive offsides call in his seven years in the league.

Wingo evidently had no patience for Mahomes' histrionics. It was a rare moment of Mahomes losing his cool, but nevertheless, Wingo didn't want to hear it.

Surely, the Bills didn't want to hear it either. They'll take the win, and keeping their playoff hopes alive, any way they can.