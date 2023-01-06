By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that team radio announcer John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend. The Murphy family revealed that John is at home recovering after the incident and he’s been making progress on a daily basis. A statement from the Murphy family indicated that he received care at the Buffalo General Medical Center and was grateful for the support he’d received.

A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

News of Murphy’s stroke dropped just days after the Bills were hit with another medical scare. Safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football in Week 17 and has been recovering in the hospital ever since. On Friday, Hamlin was able to speak to teammates via FaceTime for the first time since collapsing on the field.

Now, it’s been revealed that Hamlin wasn’t the only Bill dealing with a health issue this past week. Murphy suffered the stroke over the weekend, though the Bills did not reveal precisely when it occurred.

Murphy, 67, has been doing play-by-play for the Bills since 2003. He’s a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2019.

The radio voice of the Bills, Murphy is beloved among fans in Buffalo, and he’s sure to receive an outpouring of support now that his situation has been brought to light.

Bills Mafia rallied around Damar Hamlin in stunning fashion, and will surely do the same for Murphy after his own health scare. Our thoughts go out to John Murphy and the Murphy family after his stroke.