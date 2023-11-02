Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas reveals he hung up the phone when Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told him he was traded

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers traded cornerback Rasul Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round pick.

When Douglas was first told the news, he didn't believe it. In fact, he was in such disbelief that he hung up the call from general manager Brian Gutekunst. After Gutekunst's call, Packers CEO Mark Murphy called him to thank him for everything, and he officially realized he would be leaving. Upon learning the news, Douglas and running back Aaron Jones cried together as the corner emotionally got ready to leave Green Bay, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

The trade came as a shock to Douglas and his Packers teammates, including Jones and Jaire Alexander. Amidst their 2-5 season, the Packers lose one of their best secondary players to the Bills. With Eric Stokes still on IR, Green Bay will most likely replace Douglas with rookie CB Carrington Valentine.

Meanwhile, the Bills get a much-needed addition to their secondary after cornerback Tre'Davious White went down with a torn achilles earlier this season. Since White's injury in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills have zero interceptions and have allowed more big plays.

Rasul Douglas will immediately be put in against one of the toughest passing attacks in the NFL as Buffalo goes up against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did the Bengals cream the Bills last season in the playoffs, but Joe Burrow is coming off a game where he went 28-32 for 283 yards and three touchdowns. With Douglas on the team, the Bills will be able to defend the Bengals and other top passing attacks.