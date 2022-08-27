A relatively uneventful preseason for the Buffalo Bills was shaken up by the allegations against punter Matt Araiza. The rookie punter has been accused of raping a minor with two of his friends while he was in college. The situation has clearly put a damper on the team’s mood, as they try to navigate this uncomfortable scenario.

One of the members of the team clearly affected by this situation is head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills coach made the decision to sit Araiza against the Panthers amid all the clamor from fans. Speaking to reporters after the game, McDermott addressed the situation surrounding their rookie punter. (via Chris Brown)

“… Matt Araiza is a situation that is extremely serious,” McDermott said. “It’s just hard to go through and it’s not a situation that I or we take lightly whatsoever. It’s very serious. I understand the sensitivity of the situation. It’s clear we (Bills) have work to do to continue to figure this thing out here, and we’re going to do that.”

McDermott acknowledged that the Bills were made aware of new information surrounding the case in the last 24 hours. The head coach admitted that he had a hard time processing this information. However, McDermott remains committed to getting to the truth of the case and doing the right thing.

Based on the current rules of the league, the Bills are the only party able to punish Matt Araiza in any form. That is because the rules of the NFL indicate that they are not liable to enforce their Personal Conduct Policy on incidents that happened before a player was instated into the league. Will Buffalo do something about their punter?