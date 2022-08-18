It’s a tragic day for Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox and his family. Knox’s brother, Luke Knox, just tragically passed away at the age of 22, with no cause of death reported at this time.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the tragedy during his press conference on Thursday, sending a heartbreaking message to Dawson Knox.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” McDermott said. “We’re right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning.”

We’re heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpkTQYnbve — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 18, 2022

Luke Knox just transferred to Florida International University this past offseason after four years at Ole Miss. He started as a linebacker with the Rebels in 2018, when he crossed paths with his brother at the school, but later transferred to the tight end position, the same position Dawson plays. He didn’t play, though, and ultimately just transferred to FIU for a larger opportunity.

FIU head coach Mike Macintyre released a statement on Luke Knox’s passing.

“Luke’s family is special to me and they will continually be in my heart and my prayers during this difficult time,” MacIntyre said. “On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

Dawson and Luke Knox were very close, per TMZ. The brothers shared a rather hilarious moment on draft night in 2019, with Luke accidentally punching Dawson in the face after he got drafted to the Bills in the third round.

This is truly a heartbreaking tragedy. Condolences to Dawson Knox and his entire family as they go through this difficult time.