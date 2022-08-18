FIU TE Luke Knox, an Ole Miss transfer and brother of Bills’ Dawson Knox, tragically passes away

FIU football player Luke Knox has passed away, according to the school’s athletic department. The transfer from Ole Miss and brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox was just 22 years old. No cause of death has been reported.

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/07tHUiBByj — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) August 18, 2022

Luke Knox played linebacker at Ole Miss before switching to tight end. He saw the most action for the Rebels in the 2019 season, recording 10 total tackles, including two for loss, two passed defended and one fumble recovery.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre shared a statement about Luke Knox’s passing. “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” the statement reads. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident.

“Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement continues. “On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

“Tough morning. Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. Dawson Knox is set for a big season with the Bills but will surely be taking time off to be with his family.